Lyssy signs for Univ. of Houston
HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen High School's Thomas Lyssy signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Houston.
A moment he's been waiting for since he was playing t-ball at four years old.
Click on the video above for more.
