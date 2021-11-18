x

Lyssy signs for Univ. of Houston

1 hour 57 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, November 17 2021 Nov 17, 2021 November 17, 2021 10:05 PM November 17, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen High School's Thomas Lyssy signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at the University of Houston.

A moment he's been waiting for since he was playing t-ball at four years old.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days