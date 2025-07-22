Made in the 956: Turning failure into a success at Remake Beauty Studio

Medical spas have been growing in popularity across the Rio Grande Valley. It's a way for many people to pamper themselves.

One local entrepreneur started off with a dream and it has now become a reality.

"I'm a true believer that when you look good, you feel good," Remake Beauty Studio founder Mona Trevino said.

Remake Beauty Studio is a med spa and provides a space for people to help pamper or transform themselves.

"The idea of Remake is coming from a space to better yourself, I think, as humans, we go through phases where we are edged to change," Trevino said.

Trevino is an entrepreneur and the founder of Remake. She graduated in 2012 as a registered nurse and wanted to do something more. She started by selling weight loss treatments.

"Pills and teas and selling that kind of stuff, and it slowly life transitioned into the med spa business," Trevino said.

The medical spa got its start in 2017. Trevino became a licensed esthetician that same year and has expanded to 14 businesses across the state.

Other women started showing interest in opening a Remake Beauty Studio franchise in other major Texas cities.

Treviño spoke about empowering women with her concept.

"The concept, to me, was always partnership. I believe in teamwork," Trevino said. "As women, we need other women in our life that are truly there for us. It feels so good to feel backed up by other people who can give you their perspective."

Trevino says many of her previous business ventures failed. But within failure and the support of others came her success.

"I think failure is part of everyone who is successful, you have to fail in order to learn, to be able to grow," Trevino said.

Treviño calls the Valley her home. She's a native from San Juan and the Valley has helped her grow.

"I'm a Valley girl, I would never leave the Valley," Trevino said. "The Valley has given me so much, the people, people support you here."

Treviño continues to focus on the growth of her business. She wants to make sure her customers have a unique experience.

Remake Beauty Studio is Made in the 956.

