Man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend outside Alamo bar pleads not guilty

Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

A La Blanca man charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend pleaded not guilty to murder, court records show.

Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez remains jailed in connection with the shooting that happened on April 5, 2025, jail records show. He pleaded not guilty during a Monday hearing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Records reveal woman killed in deadly Alamo shooting was suspect's ex-girlfriend

As previously reported, Saldana-Gonzalez admitted to shooting the victim — identified as Ana Maria Davila. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, the shooting happened after Saldana-Gonzalez saw Davila hugging another man at Sandra’s Bar, located in the 100 block of North 7th Street in Alamo.

According to the criminal complaint, Saldana-Gonzalez told investigators he was “hurt” and “upset” when he saw Davila at the bar with another man because he thought “they were fixing the relationship.” He told Davila to go outside with him to talk and they began to argue, leading to the shooting.

Davila was fatally shot in the upper torso and chest, the complaint said. Saldana-Gonzalez said the shooting “seemed easy” but claimed the first shot was an accident. He then drove away from the scene and threw the gun out on his way home, the complaint stated.

Jail records show Saldana-Gonzalez in on custody on a bond of $300,000 after he was initially charged without an issued bond. Hidalgo County court records show he has another hearing on October 2025.

For resources on domestic violence, visit the Hidalgo County Domestic Violence Unit website.