Man accused of killing U.S. citizen on Reynosa-Hidalgo Bridge

HIDALGO — A man accused of murdering a U.S. citizen on the Hidalgo-Reynosa bridge last year was arraigned Monday on a homicide charge.

Jose Angel Sanchez Munguía is accused of shooting and killing Oscar Manuel Resendez on Dec. 23.

The shooting happened as Resendez sat in his car waiting to cross the Reynosa-Hidalgo International Bridge from Mexico to the United States.

According to the Tamaulipas State Attorney General's Office, Munguía shot Resendez and stole his car.

Law enforcement found the stolen car, with a 38-caliber slug still lodged on the driver’s-side door, at Munguía's house.

When authorities went inside the home, they also found an ID that belonged to Resendez.

Munguía is charged with homicide and theft of a vehicle.