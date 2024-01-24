Man accused of running over migrants in Brownsville pleads not guilty to new charges

The man accused of running over a group of Migrants in May 2023 in Brownsville has pleaded not guilty again to new charges.

George Alvarez was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. This comes after the results of the toxicology report were made available. This brings the total number of charges to 26.

He is being charged with eight counts of intoxication manslaughter, eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In October 2023, Alvarez pleaded not guilty to manslaughter; his trial date is scheduled for April 29.

Brownsville police said Alvarez was driving an SUV when he allegedly ran a red light, lost control and struck 20 migrants who were waiting at a bus stop in front of the Ozanam Center; eight were killed and 10 were injured.

Alvarez allegedly attempted to flee the scene but was stopped and held down by several witnesses in the area.