Man admits to smuggling cocaine in car battery

A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to a federal charge of importing cocaine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Victor Torres was arrested on July 18 at the Hidalgo port of entry checkpoint, where an X-ray examination of the vehicle he was driving revealed four bricks of cocaine in the car battery.

The drugs weighed approximately four kilograms with an estimated street value of approximately $40,000, the release stated.

According to Torres’ criminal complaint, Torres told investigators he was hired to transport what he suspected to be drugs into the country from Mexico for $3,000.

Sentencing for Torres is set for Feb. 1, 2024. He will remain in custody pending that hearing.