Man arrested after allegedly running over two people in Brownsville

A man was arrested in Brownsville after allegedly running over two people with his vehicle on Saturday.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the 6500 block of Pierre Avenue regarding a major accident involving two pedestrians.

Witnesses reported that a gray sports utility vehicle had fled the scene with damage to the front and a broken windshield.

Deputies made contact with the two victims, a 26-year-old and a 22-year-old. Deputies saw the 26-year-old had sustained major injuries to his lower extremities.

Both victims said they were in the driveway of their residence when an SUV, driven by Porfirio Zuniga, passed in front of their house, revving the engine followed by screeching tires.

The victims said they walked to the sidewalk to see what was going on and saw the vehicle had turned in their direction and drove at them at a high rate of speed, trying to run them over.

Both victims moved out of the way, causing the SUV to miss. They said they ran into the driveway of the residence when the SUV drove into the driveway and struck them.

The SUV ran over the 26-year-old victim, but the 22-year-old said he was able to jump onto the hood of the vehicle, avoiding serious injury.

EMS arrive at the scene and transported the 26-year-old to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect vehicle was found at a residence at the 6100 block of Southmost Road. Deputies made contact with Zuniga's family, who provided consent to search the residence, but deputies were unable to locate him.

Later that day, Zuniga's family contacted the sheriff's office and said Zuniga wanted to turn himself in. Deputies were able to take Zuniga into custody without further incident.

Zuniga was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.