Man arrested after allegedly striking two juveniles with vehicle in Mission

Mission police arrested a man on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly struck two juveniles with his vehicle, according to Mission Police Department Public Information Officer Art Flores.

Flores said the incident took place on Holland Avenue near 15th Street on Wednesday at around 8:30 a.m. The two male juveniles and an adult male were walking when they were approached by a gray vehicle.

The male driver began talking to the three individuals. He began to drive off, but made a U-turn and intentionally jumped the curb, striking the two juveniles and speeding away, according to Flores.

Flores said the two juveniles were taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition.

According to Flores, the suspect vehicle was later found near Hollyfield and Berry streets. The male driver was located walking along a canal near the area the vehicle was found at around 10 a.m. He was taken into police custody.

Further investigation revealed the suspect is related to the two juveniles he struck, and he could be facing more charges, Flores added.

The investigation is ongoing.