Man arrested after report of shots fired near San Benito elementary school

A 30-year-old San Benito man was arrested after a shooting was reported Thursday near an elementary school in San Benito, according to a news release.

Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the 400 block of Juarez Street at around 10:18 a.m. in reference to an individual in a gray vehicle firing a gun in the alleyway.

As a precaution, the nearby Fred Booth Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown, according to police.

Students and staff were never in any danger, police added.

When police arrived at the scene, two men were witnessed running from the area who were briefly pursued by police, according to the release.

A man who remained at the scene identified as Luis Vivar was detained. Vivar was arrested on two outstanding warrants from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance, the release stated.

Officers discovered two bullet holes in the gray vehicle but did not locate the individuals who fled the scene.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.