Man arrested in connection to shots fired at Brownsville park in August

The Brownsville Police Department collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to arrest 20-year-old Marc Anthony Arambul in connection to shots fired at Morningside Park back in August.

The incident happened on August 30, at around 8:20 p.m. Brownsville police responded to Morningside Park in reference to shots fired near the kickball field, according to a news release.

The release says officers made contact with the victim who said Arambul, along with several other male subjects, were driving around the park and making eye contact with him.

The victim said Arambul got out of the vehicle and pulled a handgun from his waistband. The victim's family then gathered around him and Arambul and the other male subjects left running, according to the release.

Arambul then fired several rounds near the kickball field, which caused panic and fear among spectators, according to the release. The incident was captured on video and later posted on social media.

Arambul was arrested on September 20 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, according to the release.

The release says Arambul was arraigned on September 21 and issued an $85,000 bond.