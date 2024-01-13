Man arrested in connection with Brownsville bank robbery

Norberto Muniz III. Photo credit: Brownsville Police Deparmtent.

A man was arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Brownsville, according to police.

Norberto Muniz III, 33, was charged with aggravated robbery, arson and engaging with organized criminal activity in connection with a Thursday bank robbery at the PNC Bank located at the 3200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: FBI investigating bank robbery in Brownsville

Muniz was arraigned on Saturday and a bond was not issued.

Details of Muniz’s involvement in the bank robbery were not available. Brownsville police spokeswoman Investigator Abril Luna said police are working with the FBI in investigating the robbery.