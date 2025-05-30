Man arrested in connection with Pharr church vandalism

A man has been arrested in connection with the vandalism at the Trinity Episcopal Church.

Jabbar Rashad Whitney was arrested by Pharr police Thursday night. He is accused of breaking the church's 100-year-old stained-glass windows.

Church leaders say they were hit four times this month. They say it'll cost around $20,000 to repair them.

Whitney is charged with criminal mischief.