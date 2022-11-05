Man charged in connection with Mission ‘road rage’ incident
A 58-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in the head last month, according to the Mission Police Department.
Guadalupe Coronado Jr. faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an anonymous tip led to his arrest, according to Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores.
Police began looking for Coronado Jr. in connection with a road rage incident that was reported on Friday, October 21 on 1500 block of West Frontage. The victim was hospitalized after he was shot in the head during an “altercation of road rage,” Flores said.
Coronado Jr. is at the Hidalgo County jail on a $100,000 bond, Flores added.
