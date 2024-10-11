Man charged with attempted murder following Alton shooting
A 22-year-old man had his bond set at $1 million following a shooting that hospitalized one other man, according to the Alton Police Department.
Alejandro Garza was identified in a news release as the shooter in the incident that happened Thursday at around 9:42 p.m. at the 800 block of West Sunset Valley Street.
Police told Channel 5 News the suspect and the victim knew each other, and the shooting is believed to have been started as an argument over a woman.
Garza was arraigned on a charge of attempted capital murder on Friday morning.
According to the news release, officers responding to the scene discovered a black passenger car in the roadway with a 22-year-old male in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds.
A witness at the scene told police he saw a male subject standing by the vehicle who said he “just shot someone” before fleeing the scene.
The male subject, identified as Garza, was found at an apartment along with a woman. Garza admitted to investigators he shot the victim after police recovered a gun at the apartment.
Police added that the victim is hospitalized in the ICU in stable condition
