Man charged with murder in connection with Edinburg homicide investigation

Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, appears in Edinburg Municipal Court on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Cortez was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the death of Maritza Idette Zamora of Mission.

A man was charged with murder on Friday in connection with an Edinburg homicide investigation.

Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the death of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora of Mission, who was found unresponsive inside an apartment located on the 3700 block of Sarah Evans St. on Wednesday.

Autopsy results indicate Zamora's manner of death to be blunt force trauma, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Cortez was initially identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation and was detained in Alton on Thursday.

Another person of interest in the investigation died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police attempted to make contact with him on the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue in Alton, according to Edinburg police Lt. Reynaldo Sepulveda.

A judge set Cortez's bond at $1 million.

Cortez has requested a court-appointed attorney.