Death investigation underway after woman found unresponsive in Edinburg apartment

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating after a 28-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside an apartment Wednesday, according to a news release.

Police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street in reference to a welfare concern at around 1 p.m. where they found the unresponsive woman, the news release stated.

The woman was pronounced deceased and an autopsy was ordered.

According to the release, there is no known threat or danger to the public.

The release of the woman’s identity is pending notification of next of kin.