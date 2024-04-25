Wildlife crossing planned as part of Highway 281 expansion project

The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking to make changes to Highway 281.

TxDOT officials say they want to upgrade Highway 281 to interstate standards, and wildlife crossings would be included as part of the expansion.

The crossings would protect ocelots, wild cats that are known to roam around in Willacy County, but one was found on the highway a few years ago.

“We considered historic locations of ocelots and where they could expand, we believe that male ocelots are known to travel 30 miles from known populations,” TxDOT spokesman ay Pedraza said. “We believe that the potential for an ocelot to leave the Yturria population around the U.S. 77 area couldn't be ruled out."

The construction on Highway 281 is expected within the next three to five years.

The wildlife crossings are planned between Linn-San Manuel and the Encino areas.