McAllen food summit encourages the public to grow their own fruits and vegetables

Farmers and ranchers are educating the public on food quality and availability as part of the 2024 Food Summit and Texas Hispanic Farm and Ranchers Conference.

The event started in McAllen on Wednesday and ends on Saturday, April 27.

Organizers are pushing people to make more food at home to help address diabetes and obesity problems throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

“Hidalgo County is the leading producer of vegetables and fruits in the state of Texas,” UTRGV agroecology and urban ecology professor Alexis Racelis said. “And yet we have such high rates of food related diseases, such as obesity and diabetes. We have also really high rates of hunger and food insecurity, and the disconnect is clear."

The conference is being held at the historic Casa de Palmas Hotel.

More information on the conference is available online.

