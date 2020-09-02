Man dead after shooting near Sullivan City

A man died Wednesday after a shooting near Sullivan City.

The Sullivan City Police Department and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of West Huisache Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet by Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra.

Huisache Street is north of Benavides Elementary School on El Pinto Road.

Investigators found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead.

Check back for updates.