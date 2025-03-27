Man dies after losing control of vehicle, striking light pole in Edinburg

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in Edinburg.

According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the accident occurred on FM 907 and Beaumont Street north of Alberta Road on Thursday at around 7:40 a.m.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a white Dodge Ram, occupied by 43-year-old Reynaldo Garza Jr., of Alamo, was traveling northbound on FM 907. For unknown reasons, Garza lost control of his vehicle and spun.

The Dodge veered off the roadway onto the eastside bar ditch and struck a light pole, according to Hernandez. Garza died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.