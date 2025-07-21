Man found dead in an Edinburg canal identified
The man found dead in a canal on Friday in Edinburg has been identified as 56-year-old Jose David Martinez, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said at this time no foul play is suspected, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death.
As previously reported, the body was found near the 2600 block of W. Sprague Road. Martinez had been reported missing Friday morning; he was last seen on Wednesday.
Preliminary information suggests Martinez may have suffered from a medical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
