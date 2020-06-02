Man found dead in Mission-area canal

The Mission Police Department found a man dead in a canal on Tuesday.

Officers found the man in a canal near Los Ebanos Road north of Farm-to-Market Road 495, said police Inv. Art Flores, a spokesman for the Mission Police Department. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Flores said the police department is withholding the man's name pending notification of his family.

Check back for updates.