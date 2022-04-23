Man found dead with apparent wounds to his back in rural Donna, Hidalgo County sheriff says

Deputies found a man dead with apparent wounds to his back in rural Donna Friday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Business 83 at about 9:06 p.m. regarding an equivocal death.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of a man "on his stomach with apparent wounds to his back," according to the sheriff's office.

Preliminary investigation reveals there may be signs of a struggle that took place.

Major Crimes investigators and crime scene specialists are investigating, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477 to remain anonymous.