Man in custody after armed standoff with police in Harlingen

Cameron County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team responded to what began as a routine warrant execution Thursday morning.

39-year-old Ricardo Guajardo barricaded himself with a weapon in a neighbor's apartment on Bourbon Street in Harlingen after fleeing officers executing a warrant on him and 19-year-old Carlos Miranda for a robbery in Arroyo City.

Upon the SWAT team’s arrival at around 11:30, Captain Javier Reyna says the departments negotiation team began work immediately.

Both suspects are currently being held at Carrizalez-Rucker detention facility as the investigation continues.

Reyna added both men are suspects in a string of related robberies in Arroyo City and Rio Hondo.

Watch the video for the full story.