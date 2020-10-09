Man in custody after armed standoff with police in Harlingen
Cameron County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team responded to what began as a routine warrant execution Thursday morning.
39-year-old Ricardo Guajardo barricaded himself with a weapon in a neighbor's apartment on Bourbon Street in Harlingen after fleeing officers executing a warrant on him and 19-year-old Carlos Miranda for a robbery in Arroyo City.
Upon the SWAT team’s arrival at around 11:30, Captain Javier Reyna says the departments negotiation team began work immediately.
Both suspects are currently being held at Carrizalez-Rucker detention facility as the investigation continues.
Reyna added both men are suspects in a string of related robberies in Arroyo City and Rio Hondo.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Congressman Cuellar pushes for federal officials to lift travel restrictions
-
Pharr police searching for 65-year-old missing man
-
Man in custody after armed standoff with police in Harlingen
-
Hidalgo County will reimburse 3 local school districts for pandemic-related expenses
-
No foul play suspected in death of Texas A&M Kingsville math professor