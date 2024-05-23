Man killed in Weslaco crash, police say
A man died following a Thursday morning crash, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the release of his identity is pending notification of next of kin, a news release stated.
Weslaco police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the 500 block of West Frontage Road Thursday at around 9 a.m.
According to the news release, a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, occupied by an unidentified male driver, was traveling eastbound on the expressway when it crashed into a water retention barrier and ended up on the frontage road.
Responding officers removed the driver from the vehicle and started to perform life-saving measures on him before he was transported to the hospital, the release added.
A road closure was in effect for a few hours in the area as police worked to clear the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police added.
