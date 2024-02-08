Man Missing Arm after 18-Wheeler Incident
HARLINGEN – Police say the 57-year-old man involved in an 18-wheeler accident is still in the hospital.
Authorities say they are working to recover his arm from Mexico to reattach it.
There is still no word if anyone else was injured in the accident.
