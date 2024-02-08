x

Man Missing Arm after 18-Wheeler Incident

4 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 6:13 PM April 18, 2019 in News - Local

HARLINGEN – Police say the 57-year-old man involved in an 18-wheeler accident is still in the hospital.

Authorities say they are working to recover his arm from Mexico to reattach it.

There is still no word if anyone else was injured in the accident.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days