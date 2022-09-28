Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2020 crash that killed mother and daughter in Harlingen

A man found guilty of killing a mom and her daughter in a drunk-driving-related crash in Harlingen in 2020 will spend the next 30 years in prison, according to a news release from the Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Jose Junior Lincoln was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter.

On July 13, 2020, police responded to a crash on the 900 block of West Taylor Avenue in Harlingen.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the crash involving a gray Ford Explorer and a white Ford F-250.

The investigation revealed that the Ford F-250, driven by Lincoln, had rolled over. The gray Ford Explorer, driven by Minerva Partida, 51, and passenger Ashley Partida, 27, had suffered major damage.

Both mother and daughter died on impact, the news release stated.

“First of all, my heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to Mr. Partida who in a horrible instance on the evening of July 13 of 2020 tragically lost his loving wife and beautiful daughter to a now convicted drunk driver," Saenz said in a statement. "As the District Attorney, I deal with the criminal loss of life every day. However, no case has emotionally impacted me more than this one. Mother and daughter are at home and simply decide to go get some ice cream and never come home alive. How many more wives and daughters are we going to lose before people stop driving while intoxicated? This did not have to happen!"