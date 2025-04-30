Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in deadly Cameron Park shooting
The man accused in connection with a deadly shooting in Cameron County has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday.
Juan Alvarez pleaded guilty in connection to the fatal March 2023 shooting in Cameron Park. Andrew Lee Torres was found dead in a vehicle; he had been shot nine times.
RELATED STORY: Man pleads guilty in fatal Cameron Park shooting
Alvarez was arrested shortly after the shooting. He was 17 years old at the time.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City mayor to deliver State of the City Address
-
Cameron County judge reacts to SpaceX beach closure bill failing in the...
-
Mission Fire Department no longer concerned about burn out a year after...
-
Mercedes ISD seeking parental feedback on consolidation plan
-
Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s