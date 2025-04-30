Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in deadly Cameron Park shooting

The man accused in connection with a deadly shooting in Cameron County has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday.

Juan Alvarez pleaded guilty in connection to the fatal March 2023 shooting in Cameron Park. Andrew Lee Torres was found dead in a vehicle; he had been shot nine times.

Alvarez was arrested shortly after the shooting. He was 17 years old at the time.