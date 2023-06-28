Man wanted for homicide apprehended at Hidalgo International Bridge

A 23-year-old man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for homicide was arrested Thursday, June 22 at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Luis Angel Castillo Francisco, a Mexican citizen from San Luis Acatlan, Guerrero, Mexico, arrived at the bridge and was immediately detained by a CBP officer when it was discovered Castillo was a possible match to an arrest warrant, according to a news release.

Further investigation confirmed Castillo's identity to the active arrest warrant from Ware County Sheriff's Office in Waycross, Georgia, according to the release.

"This individual will be sent to Georgia to face his criminal charges thanks to our CBP officers who screen all travelers entering the United States," Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

Castillo has been wanted since June 2023 and is facing multiple charges including homicide, negligent manslaughter with a vehicle, driving under the influence, and driving without a license, according to the release.

Negligent manslaughter involving a vehicle is a first-degree felony in the State of Georgia. A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Castillo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Georgia, according to the release.