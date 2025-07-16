Man wanted on robbery charges arrested following San Carlos police chase

A 30-year-old man wanted on multiple charges was arrested following a Tuesday police chase in San Carlos, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable Atanacio “J.R.” Gaitan.

According to Gaitan, Michael Bowman was arrested after a deputy constable attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bowman’s vehicle Tuesday at around 5:40 p.m.

Bowman, who had outstanding warrants on charges of theft and robbery, refused to stop and led the deputy on a chase that lasted for 15 minutes, Gaitan said.

The chase ended in a corn field on Rogers Road east of Highway 107, Gaitan said.

Bowman faces an additional charge of evading arrest, Gaitan added.