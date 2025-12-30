Mandatory curbside recycling program in Brownsville kicks off in January

Brownsville’s new curbside recycling program begins in the new year for residents.

As part of the mandatory program, residents will be required to have a recycling bin at their home. Homeowners will pay a monthly service fee that will be added to their utilities bill.

“This program helps reduce waste at the city of Brownsville landfill while conserving resources and protecting our environment through our partnership with Redfish Recycling,” the city said in a social media post.

Metal, plastic, paper and cardboard will be accepted as items that go into the bins.

