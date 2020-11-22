Marijana proponents 'optimistic' Texas lawmakers will support legalization

When the Texas Legislature meets in January, lawmakers may discuss bills to legalize marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes.

Attorney Bruce Tharpe of Brownsville — the founder of South Texas NORML, which advocates for legalizing marijuana — said legalization may be a long-shot.

"Historically, our governor, Greg Abbott, and the lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, have been somewhat resistant to marijuana reform," Tharpe said. "However, we do remain optimistic."

Lawmakers have filed at least three bills relating to marijuana and at least nine bills relating to cannabis.

The legislative session begins on Jan. 12.

