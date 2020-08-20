Marquez scheduled to start for Colorado against Houston

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (14-10, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (13-11, second in the AL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (2-1, 2.91 ERA, .83 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (2-3, 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The Rockies finished 43-38 in home games in 2019. Colorado batted .265 as a team last year and hit 224 total home runs.

The Astros went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last year while averaging 9.5 hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Houston leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

