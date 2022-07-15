x

McAllen City Employees Deployed to Disaster Areas

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, August 30 2017 Aug 30, 2017 August 30, 2017 3:51 PM August 30, 2017 in News

MCALLEN – Dozens of McAllen city employees are headed to Harvey disaster areas. They were sent off Wednesday morning to work on recovery efforts.

Sixty members with McAllen fire, parks, police, public works and public utility departments will be heading to different areas, including Aransas Pass, Fulton and Ingleside.

Public utility crews will be helping repair damaged water and sewer systems.

First responders will also help with relief and support to emergency crews.

