McAllen Police Searching for Person of Interest in Criminal Mischief Case
MCALLEN – McAllen police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a criminal mischief case.
Caught on a surveillance camera, the male subject can be seen causing damage to a door of a structure that is under renovation.
The incident happened Tuesday on the 700 block of Keeton Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
According to police, the subject is described as being around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 190 to 200 pounds.
The getaway vehicle he drove was also caught on surveillance. Officials say the vehicle may have rails on the truck bed.
If anyone has any information, they're asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
