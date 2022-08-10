McAllen company selected to expand Anzalduas bridge

A McAllen company has been selected to expand the Anzalduas International Bridge.

City commissioners officially selected D. Wilson Construction Company of McAllen for the construction of new inbound and outbound commercial facilities and related paving improvements at the bridge.

The contract is for $81.8 million with a contract time of 320 days, according to the city.

The city of McAllen secured a $63 million loan from the North American Development Bank to help pay for the Anzaldua bridge expansion. That money comes on top of a $21 million grant from the state.

Officials say expanding the bridge will help truckers and companies save time crossing and more.

The $63 million loan, according to Mayor Javier Villalobos, will be paid back with toll money collected.