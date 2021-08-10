McAllen extends immigration disaster declaration
City commissioners voted Monday to extend a disaster declaration in response to the rise in border crossings.
The extension allows the city to apply for reimbursement from both the federal and the state government.
The original declaration was signed last week.
READ MORE: Hidalgo County judge declares state of disaster due to COVID-19 concerns from increase of migrants
