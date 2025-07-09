McAllen FEMA recovery center permanently closes

Local, state and federal disaster assistance is available for people impacted by the March floods.

A few relief centers in the Rio Grande Valley will be closing this week.

The first closure will be at the Las Palmas Community Center in McAllen. Wednesday is the last day that the location will be open.

The Rio Grande City and Sebastian locations will close on Saturday.

The following FEMA recovery centers in the Valley will remain open to continue to offer assistance.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.