McAllen FEMA recovery center permanently closes

2 hours 32 minutes ago Wednesday, July 09 2025 Jul 9, 2025 July 09, 2025 1:36 PM July 09, 2025 in News - Local

Local, state and federal disaster assistance is available for people impacted by the March floods.

A few relief centers in the Rio Grande Valley will be closing this week.

The first closure will be at the Las Palmas Community Center in McAllen. Wednesday is the last day that the location will be open.

The Rio Grande City and Sebastian locations will close on Saturday.

The following FEMA recovery centers in the Valley will remain open to continue to offer assistance.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building
705 N Bowie St.
San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center
701 Harlingen Heights
Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center  
850 W. Dicker Rd  
Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC
275 S. Kansas Ave.
Weslaco, TX

Those centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.

