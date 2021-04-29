McAllen Fire Department: Swarm of bees contained, avoid area for safety

Photo Credit: MGN Online/Thangaraj Kumarave / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

On Thursday afternoon, the city of McAllen Fire Department responded to an emergency call for a swarm of bees attacking, according to a news release.

Six people were stung, including one McAllen firefighter; four were transported to a local hospital, two are in critical condition.

Officials said the bees were located and exterminated; residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid the area of Cedar Avenue between 20th Street and 21st Street, near U.S. Bus. 83, as there may still be bees.