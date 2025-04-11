McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
McAllen High star powerlifter Kaedyn Pulido signed her national letter of intent with the University of Texas on Friday afternoon.
"It means the world to me to be able to do this," Pulido said. "I'm so blessed to have the support I do. I'm so blessed to be able to do this and to continue to the collegiate level."
The Lady Bulldogs senior is a three-time state qualifier. This past season, she finished third in the state in the 148-weight class, lifting a total of 1005 pounds at the state meet.
"To be able to lift at the level I did, as much as I did with the support and training... I'm very happy for this day and for the way that these four years have gone," Pulido added.
In addition to her athletic achievements, Pulido also took home elite Academic All-State honors.
