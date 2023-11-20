McAllen Holiday Parade set for December 2
The biggest holiday parade in Texas is set for next month.
The McAllen Holiday Parade will feature more of the celebrity guests and large balloons that spectators have come to love.
Joining us is McAllen Parks & Recreation Deputy Director of Programs Carina Jimenez with more information on the parade.
Watch the video above for the full story.
