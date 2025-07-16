McAllen ISD ends 'fill the bus' campaign early due to 'heavy outpour of support'

Due to a heavy outpour of support, the McAllen Independent School District has cancelled the Wednesday event of their Fill the Bus for Kerr County campaign, according to a McAllen ISD spokesperson.

Monday marked the first day of McAllen ISD’s campaign.

The spokesperson said Tuesday will be the final day the Rio Grande Valley community can drop off donations at the administration building, located at 2000 North 23rd Street, until 5 p.m.

The school district is accepting donations of dry goods, toiletries, emergency and cleaning supplies. The donations will be sent to those suffering from the July 4 floods in Central Texas.

One woman who stopped by the event on Monday said her daughter bought blankets, towels, toiletries and cleaning products with her own school supply money to be donated.

Donations being made from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. can be dropped off at the Dairy Queen locations at 4101 N. 23rd St. and 800 E. Hwy 83.

They can also be dropped off at the Schlotzky’s at 2300 W. Nolana Ave.

The district spokesperson said they will announce when the donated goods will make the journey to Kerr County as that information becomes available.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County. To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, click here.