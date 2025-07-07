KRGV Cares launches Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to help flood victims

KRGV is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County.

The devastating floods have impacted the Texas Hill Country, leading to over 100 deaths, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE: Death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas over the July Fourth weekend surpasses 100

As part of the campaign, Channel 5 News, Noticias RGV, and Take 5 viewers will be asked to donate to the KRGV Cares relief fund online.

The funds collected will go toward the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point and Comfort.

All monetary donations collected will benefit The Community Foundation (of the Texas Hill Country) - a 501(c)(3) public charity serving the Texas Hill Country.

All donations are tax-deductible, and you will receive a receipt from your gift.

The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund is sponsored by Bert Ogden Dealerships, DHR Health, Hess Air, Leah Wise Law Firm and Lone Star National Bank. Each donated $5,000 to KRGV Cares.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE TO THE KERR COUNTY FLOOD RELIEF FUND