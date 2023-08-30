McAllen ISD shares safety tips ahead of first day of school
McAllen Independent School District prepares for the first day back to school.
McAllen ISD Public Information Officer Mark May gives more details on how the district has prepared to greet back students and shares first day of school safety tips.
More News
News Video
-
Houston murder suspect arrested in Brownsville
-
Edinburg mayor reacts to upcoming state law that limits local regulations
-
Construction of middle school paused following cease and desist letter from Starr...
-
New app allows Brownsville ISD parents to track school buses
-
Brownsville police releases partial toxicology report of driver accused in fatal bus...