McAllen man and 2 minors face multiple charges for striking a police officer with a car

Three people are facing multiple charges in a connection to a drug bust and striking a Mercedes police officer with a car.

According to The Mercedes Police Department, The incident happened on Tuesday where McAllen Resident Christopher Lyke struck a police officer with his vehicle near the Mercedes Outlet Mall. Lyke was accompanied by two minors who had been in the parking lot of the outlet mall— holding controlled substances like marijuana and promethazine with codeine.

"As soon as investigators approached the suspects to apprehend them, that is at the time where the suspect took off and ran over one of our investigators," Sergeant of Investigations with Mercedes Police Department Frank Sanchez said.

Lyke was given a total bond amount of $390,000 for changes that included aggravated assault on a public servant, engaging in an organized crime and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The two minors were also charged with the same charges and taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.

The police officer was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

