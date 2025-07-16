McAllen man sentenced to 10 years for sending cocaine in the mail

A McAllen man has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicolas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 26-year-old Narciso Dominguez III pleaded guilty on March 27. He will serve 10 years in federal prison, to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

During his hearing, the court noted the amount of cocaine Dominguez trafficked and heard evidence linking him to a bigger drug trafficking organization, according to the news release.

The news release said Dominguez packaged 19 kilograms of cocaine on May 23, 2024, concealing it using shipping materials such as boxes and bubble wrap.

Authorities saw Dominguez purchasing the materials and conducted surveillance at stash houses in McAllen, according to the news release. Dominguez admitted he knew the packages contained narcotics.

According to the news release, about a week later, authorities pulled Dominguez over and discovered 43.35 kilograms of cocaine. A search of a McAllen residence led to the seizure of 229 additional kilograms of cocaine.

Dominguez later admitted to mailing about 100 kilograms a day of cocaine across the United States, according to the news release.

Dominguez will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.