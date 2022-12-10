McAllen mayor reacts to upcoming end of Title 42 restrictions

The Biden Administration is already predicting a surge at the border once a Trump-era border policy officially ends later this month.

Title 42 restrictions that allowed border patrol agents to turn away asylum hopefuls due to COVID-19 concerns are set to expire Wednesday, Dec. 21.

“We know the benefit that we have derived out of Title 42,” McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said. “Before, the numbers were just incredible. We couldn’t handle them, and today it's a lot easier.”

Villalobos is among those in support of the policy from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be put back into place.

“Once they lift it — I think we may just go back to the numbers that we used to have, and it's going to be a problem,” Villalobos said.