McAllen police search for man accused of child sexual abuse, woman arrested in connection with investigation

Left: Victor Manuel Franco. Right: Yvonne Rodriguez (Photos courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man accused of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and have arrested a woman for failure to report the abuse.

According to a news release, McAllen police are investigating circumstances, reported on March 2, that accuse 47-year-old Victor Manuel Franco of sexually abusing a child younger than 14 years old.

During the course of the investigation, Yvonne Rodriguez was charged with failure to report a felony, according to the news release. Her bond was set at $5,000.

The news release said the investigation identified acts of sexual abuse against the child between 2020 and 2023 at multiple locations.

A warrant has been issued for Franco. He is described as 5'07" in height, approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in McAllen.

Anyone with information that may lead to Franco's whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.