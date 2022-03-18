McAllen police searching for man accused in two robberies

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two robberies in McAllen.

Police say on Monday afternoon, a person reported that her vehicle was stolen by a man on the 7600 block of North 10th St.

Police say the man, later identified as 35-year-old Jorge Alfredo Gonzalez, then fled the area with the stolen vehicle. The vehicle was recovered the following day, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gonzalez on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Gonzalez is also wanted on a second robbery charge. Police say back in February, Gonzalez threatened a store clerk on the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue and stole merchandise.

Gonzalez is six feet, two inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-847-8477.