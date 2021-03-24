McAllen police searching for man wanted on outstanding warrant
The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Ricardo Leal.
Leal has an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Leal is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic man.
If you have any information on where Leal may be located, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.
If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Download the smart phone app 'P3 Tips' to submit an anonymous tip.
