McAllen police searching for man wanted on outstanding warrant

By: KRGV Digital Staff

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 22-year-old Ricardo Leal.

Leal has an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Leal is described as a 22-year-old Hispanic man.

If you have any information on where Leal may be located, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Download the smart phone app 'P3 Tips' to submit an anonymous tip.

